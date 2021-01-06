Realme Winter Sale: Discount On Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Watch And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme special winter sale is live now and the company is giving discounts on multiple products including the Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Realme Watch, and many more. The sale will go on until January 9 and interested customers can grab their favorite product on the company's official site and other e-commerce sites (Flipkart, Myntra).

Moreover, the discount offer is also available for Realme's other products such as the Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Buds Q, Realme Band, Realme Sonic Electric Toothbrushes, Realme Tech Backpack, and Realme Adventurer Backpack, Realme Smart TVs, Realme Power Bank. Here we are enlisting a few products which you can buy during the sale.

Realme Buds Air Pro

The Realme Buds Air Pro was launched for Rs. 4,999 and now, it will cost only Rs. 4,499. When it comes to features, you can get a 10mm dynamic driver and the S1 chip on the Buds Air Pro. Besides, it features dual-microphone for ANC and voice calls.

Other features of the Realme Buds Air Pro include 94ms low latency mode, IPX4 rated for water and dust resistance, touch controls and it claims to offers a maximum noise reduction of 35dB.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro gets a discount of Rs. 500 which brings the price to Rs. 3,499. It also supports active noise cancellation, transparency mode, low latency mode, IPX4 water resistance. Further, it offers up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Realme Watch

The Realme Watch is available now at a discounted price of Rs. 3,499 and the company is also offering one free silicon strap with the purchase of the Realme Watch from the official site. On the other hand, the Realme Smart Cam 360 has also received a discount of Rs. 400 and is now available at Rs. 2,599.

Apart from this AIoT product, the discount offer is also available for the Realme smartphones including Realme C11, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme 6 Pro, and more.

