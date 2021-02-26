Redmi AirDots 3 TWS Earbuds With aptX Adaptive Codec Announced: Features, Price, Availablity News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi is on a launching spree with several new devices hitting the market. The new Redmi AirDots 3 TWSearbuds have debuted alongside the Redmi K40 series in China. Among the top features of the new true wireless stereo earbuds include water resistance, aptX Adaptive codec, and more. The new AirDots 3 is presently open for pre-booking.

Redmi AirDots 3 Price, Availablity

The new Redmi AirDots 3 is priced at CNY 199 (Rs. 2,300) and is open for pre-booking in China. The new earbuds are available in several color options including Magnolia White, Starry Blue, and Pink. The new TWS earbuds will go on sale in China starting March 4. For now, there's no word on the global availability of the Redmi AirDots 3.

Redmi AirDots 3 Features

The Redmi AirDots 3 draws power from the Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset and supports the aptX Adaptive codec. This gives the earbuds enhanced sound and low latency, preferred by gamers. Other features include smart connectivity, touch controls, and wearing detection. Users can control volumes, answer calls, activate voice assistants via touch commands.

The Redmi AirDots 3 connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.2. Coming to the battery, the new earbuds feature a 43 mAh battery in the earbuds and are paired with a 600 mAh battery in the charging case. Xiaomi states the AirDots 3 can give you seven hours of playtime on a single charge. With the charging case, users will get 30 hours of playtime.

The Redmi AirDots 3 charging case also includes an LED indicator for the battery status. If you wish to reset the earbuds, you can use the one-click connection button on the charging case. The company notes the charging case would take about three hours to charge, while the earbuds would need about one-and-a-half hours.

More importantly, the Redmi AirDots 3 comes with an IPX4 rating, making it water-resistant. The device weighs 51 grams with the charging case and the earbuds alone weigh 4.6 grams. From the looks of it, the Redmi AirDots 3 come as a strong competition to earbuds from other brands like Realme, Noise, and others.

