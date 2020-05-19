ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Redmi AirDots India Launch Could Be Imminent, Hints Company Teaser

    By
    |

    Being a successful smartphone brand in India, Redmi appears to be all set to foray into the audio products market segment as well. This piece of information comes as the company announced that its Redmi brand will enter the audio market in the country in the coming weeks.

    Redmi AirDots India Launch Could Be Imminent, Hints Company Teaser

     

    Detailing on the product, the upcoming products is believed to be a wireless audio product that is imminent. This makes us expect a pair of truly wireless earbuds from Redmi to arrive in the country. And, the product could be a rival to the other truly wireless earbuds that are available in the market from competitor brands.

    Redmi AirDots India Launch Hinted

    Given that the Redmi AirDots S, a pair of truly wireless earbuds went official in China recently, we can expect the same to arrive in India sometime soon. This confirmation comes from a tweet via Redmi India official Twitter handle. And, it will make the forayal of Redmi into the audio market in the country.

    However, there is no confirmation if the company will launch the Redmi AirDots or the newer Redmi AirDots S in the country. Notably, the Redmi AirDots was launched last year in China featuring Bluetooth 5.0, and a touch sensitive button to control music playback. It is powered by a battery that can deliver four hours of battery on a single charge and 12 hours of battery life with a charging case.

    This pair of truly wireless earbuds features 7.2mm dynamic drivers and environmental noise cancellation. The Redmi AirDots is priced at 99.9 yuan (approx. Rs. 1.000). On the other hand, the Redmi AirDots S that was launched last month in China arrives with Bluetooth 5.0, 7.2mm drivers, and other notable aspects.

    What We Think

    It remains to be seen if Redmi will take the wraps off the yesteryear earbuds or the newly launched product. Whichever product the company launches in India, we believe that the upcoming pair of truly wireless earbuds will be priced aggressively in the country similar to the other products from Redmi.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: redmi news accessories
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 17:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X