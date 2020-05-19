Redmi AirDots India Launch Could Be Imminent, Hints Company Teaser News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Being a successful smartphone brand in India, Redmi appears to be all set to foray into the audio products market segment as well. This piece of information comes as the company announced that its Redmi brand will enter the audio market in the country in the coming weeks.

Detailing on the product, the upcoming products is believed to be a wireless audio product that is imminent. This makes us expect a pair of truly wireless earbuds from Redmi to arrive in the country. And, the product could be a rival to the other truly wireless earbuds that are available in the market from competitor brands.

Redmi AirDots India Launch Hinted

Given that the Redmi AirDots S, a pair of truly wireless earbuds went official in China recently, we can expect the same to arrive in India sometime soon. This confirmation comes from a tweet via Redmi India official Twitter handle. And, it will make the forayal of Redmi into the audio market in the country.

However, there is no confirmation if the company will launch the Redmi AirDots or the newer Redmi AirDots S in the country. Notably, the Redmi AirDots was launched last year in China featuring Bluetooth 5.0, and a touch sensitive button to control music playback. It is powered by a battery that can deliver four hours of battery on a single charge and 12 hours of battery life with a charging case.

This pair of truly wireless earbuds features 7.2mm dynamic drivers and environmental noise cancellation. The Redmi AirDots is priced at 99.9 yuan (approx. Rs. 1.000). On the other hand, the Redmi AirDots S that was launched last month in China arrives with Bluetooth 5.0, 7.2mm drivers, and other notable aspects.

What We Think

It remains to be seen if Redmi will take the wraps off the yesteryear earbuds or the newly launched product. Whichever product the company launches in India, we believe that the upcoming pair of truly wireless earbuds will be priced aggressively in the country similar to the other products from Redmi.

