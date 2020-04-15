Redmi AirDots S Goes Official With Low-Latency Game Mode News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After launching a pair of wireless earbuds called AirdDots last year, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has announced another pair of similar accessory called Redmi AirDots S in its home market China. It is the sequel to the yesteryear model mentioned above and brings a few notable improvements in comparison.

Redmi AirDots S Price And Availability

The Redmi AirDots S has been launched in a sole Black color variant and is priced at 99.9 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,075). This new pair of wireless earbuds is already up for sale via the official Mi website in China. And, there is no word regarding the global release of the accessory for now.

Redmi AirDots S Specs And Features

Redmi AirDots S features Bluetooth 5.0 offering twice the transmission rate as compared to that of the previous generation and also delivers more stable and faster connectivity. There is a low-latency mode for gamers and it can be enabled by tapping thrice on the headset.

Weighing around 4.1 grams, these earbuds let you play or pause music with a single tap and launch the voice assistant with double taps. The Redmi AirDots S is powered by a Realtek RTL8763BFR chip. Once the earbuds are removed from the charging case, it will immediately get connected to the previously paired smartphone.

The other aspects of the Redmi AirDots S include a 7.2 dynamic driver unit, support for Google Assistant and Siri, easy switching between mono and binaural modes, IPX4 water resistance and more.

A 40mAh battery powers the Redmi AirDots S earbuds. And, it is touted to provide 4 hours of usage on a single charge. The charging case has a 300mAh battery that can deliver up to 12 hours of backup.

What We Think

Given that the Redmi AirDots did not make its way into the Indian market, we cannot expect the AirDots S to also arrive in the country. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding the same.

