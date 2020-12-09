Redmi Earbuds 2C Available For Rs. 1,299: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi Earbuds 2C is the best-selling TWS earphones in India in Q3 2020. The earbuds went official back in October along with the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones. The Redmi Earbuds 2C is now available in the country just for Rs. 1,299 as a part of the Mi Super sale. The sale has already gone live on the company's website and will run till December 13. Besides, you can get discount on various accessories products such as Smart band, Power Banks and more.

The Redmi Earbuds 2C was announced at Rs. 1,499 and it comes in the single black color options. Besides, the earbuds will also be available for purchase from Amazon India, and the e-commerce site also offering a 10 percent instant discount using AU Bank debit cards, another 5 percent instant discount on HSBC cashback card. Moreover, you can get cashback offers, no-cost EMI option while buying the earbuds from Amazon.

Should You Buy Redmi Earbuds 2C?

For first-time buyers, the Redmi Earbuds 2c will be a good pick to consider with long playback time and advanced features. In terms of design, the earbuds come in a compact case with a matte finish.

There is a 43 mAh battery on each earbud and offers up to four hours of playback on a single charge and up to 12 hours of playback with the charging case. It can be charged fully within 1.5 hours via a Micro-USB cable and each earbud weighs only 4.1 grams. Further, it claims to offer a standby time of 150 hours and supports Bluetooth v5.0.

It also comes with a touch button to handle functionalities like pause-play music, answer or end calls, and more. Other features of the earbuds include auto-pairing, IPX4 rated for sweat and splash resistance.

