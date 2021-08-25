Redmi Launching New TWS Earbuds On September 3 In India; Features Teased News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone on September 3 in India. The brand has now confirmed it is launching new TWS earbuds on the same day in the country. The brand has not mentioned the exact name of the upcoming audio product. However, the brand has created a dedicated page on its official website for the upcoming TWS earbuds which reveals few features of the earbuds.

Redmi TWS Earbuds Launch: Watch Live-Stream

The upcoming Redmi TWS earbuds launch on September 3 at 12 PM (noon) in India. The launch event will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Upcoming Redmi TWS Earbuds Features

The dedicated page on the official site has confirmed the upcoming Redmi earbuds will ship with dual drivers and be based on the Qualcomm chipset. Further, the earbuds are teased to come with up to 30 hours of battery life. For connectivity, it will support Bluetooth 5.2 and come with an official IP rating. Other features include touch controls and quick pairing technology. Apart from this, the page has not shared any details.

Looking at the features, the earbuds seem to be a rebranded version of the Redmi AirDots 3 that was originally launched earlier this year in China. If this turns to be true, the upcoming Redmi TWS earbuds would be launched with a 43 mAh battery in the earbuds and a 600 mAh battery in the charging case.

The charging case will also have an LED indicator for the battery status. The earbuds will give you seven hours of playtime on a single charge. Moreover, it will come with the Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset and support the aptX Adaptive codec. Other aspects will include low latency mode, wearing detection, and among others.

Upcoming Redmi TWS Earbuds In India

The price of the upcoming Redmi earbuds is expected to fall under Rs. 3,000 considering the price of the Redmi AirDots 3. The upcoming Redmi earbuds are believed to compete with other earbuds with the same price tag and features. Further, we expect the official microsite will reveal more intel about the upcoming earbuds in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India