Redmi Smart Watch With GPS Connectivity Launched In India

Xiaomi India has officially launched the Redmi Smart Watch along with the Redmi Note 10S. The Redmi Smart Watch, which is also known as Mi Watch Lite in select markets packs some great features for the asking price and comes in various color options.

Redmi Smart Watch Specifications

The Redmi Smart Watch comes with a 1.4-inch TFT touch screen display with 323ppi. The watch has a 2.5D curved tempered glass protection, which should protect the Redmi Smart Watch from scratches and scuffs. Even with the strap (user replaceable), the Redmi Smart Watch weighs 35grams, which makes it easy to wear throughout the day.

As per customization is concerned, there will be over 200 watch faces available on the connected app. However, the watch can only save three or four watch faces at once due to the limited internal storage. Though it has a touch interface, there is a dedicated multi-function button, which can be used to trigger some actions like waking up the screen with a single click, which is especially when the hands are wet or while wearing a glove.

Coming to the sensors, the Redmi Smart Watch has a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, and GPS sensor. The watch can also measure real-time heart rate, can monitor sleep, and can be used to control music on the paired smartphone. The Redmi Smart Watch can track 11 different sports, including running, treadmilling, cycling, cricket, and swimming.

A 230 mAh battery powers the Redmi Smart Watch, and is claimed to offer 10 days of battery life without GPS usage. The watch uses a magnetic connector for charging, and it is a proprietary connector. The smartwatch is also 5ATM rated for water and dust resistance, which makes means, one can easily wear the Redmi Smart Watch while working out or swimming without any issue.

The Redmi Smart Watch retails for Rs. 3,999, making it one of the most affordable smartwatches with GPS connectivity in the country and it comes in three colors. The watch will be available from May 25 via Flipkart, Mi Home, and Mi Studios. Here are some of the key highlights of the Redmi Smart Watch.

