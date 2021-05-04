Redmi Watch Coming Alongside Redmi Note 10s In India; Launch Date Announced News oi-Vivek

It looks like Redmi India is gearing up for yet another massive launch event. The company has now confirmed that the Redmi Watch, its first smartwatch in India will be launched alongside the Redmi Note 10S, which is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95S.

Given the Redmi Watch was already launched in China a few weeks back, we already know what we can expect from this budget smartwatch. It will likely to go head-to-head with the Realme Watch, which is yet another budget smartwatch available in the country.

Redmi Watch Features

The Redmi Watch will come with a 1.4-inch colored display with support for touch input and 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The Chinese version of the Redmi Watch comes with NFC support, whereas the Indian version might not offer this feature, given none of the Mi Bands launched till date support NFC.

The Redmi Watch will also have a whole range of fitness-related features like real-time heart rate measurement, fitness tracking, sports activity tracking, step tracking, and more. Though it packs a lot of features, it just weighs 35 grams, making the Redmi Watch a lightweight device.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Watch connects to smartphones using Bluetooth 5.0. And the watch can be paired to an Android and iOS device with ease. It also comes with GPS support, which offers improved step tracking while running or jogging when compared to fitness bands without GPS support.

A 230 mAh battery powers the device, capable of offering up to nine days of battery life when used with the factory settings. However, your mileage might vary, especially if you use the device with GPS turned on. The watch uses a proprietary charging connector pin, which is something common on budget smartwatches in the country.

The Redmi Watch costs around Rs. 3,000 in China and the product is expected to cost around Rs. 4,000 in India. Xiaomi India has also confirmed that the Redmi Watch will be launched on May 13th and will be available on Flipkart, Mi Home, and other platforms. Overall, the Redmi Watch seems like an affordable smartwatch, likely to compete against the products from Amazfit and Realme.

