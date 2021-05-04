Redmi Note 10's Price Hike A Hint Towards Redmi Note 10S Launch? News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India recently increased the price of the Redmi Note 10 by Rs. 500. The smartphone, which was launched for Rs. 11,999, now costs Rs. 12,499 for the base model and even the high-end model has also seen a similar price increase.

This is not the first time we are seeing a price increase on the budget Redmi smartphone. In fact, not just Redmi, brands like Micromax, Motorola, and even Apple is known for increasing the price of a device after a few months, without giving a reason for the price hike.

Is Low Price Just For Marketing?

Xiaomi India has not stated the exact reason behind the price hike of the Redmi Note 10 in India. This means, the initial low pricing was made for marketing, and only early adopters get to buy the device at a lower price, that too via flash sale.

This is becoming a new trend, where, brands will announce a phone at a lower price, and the same will be increased in the next few months. We can understand if there is an increase in the cost of manufacturing or even in terms of taxation, and giving clarity on the same aspect will also increase the trust.

Redmi Note 10S Coming Soon

Xiaomi India has been teasing the launch of the Redmi Note 10S in India. Looking at the Chinese version of the Redmi Note 10S and the official teasers, the Redmi Note 10S is a lot like the Redmi Note 10 with a different processor, this means, the Redmi Note 10S is likely to cost similar to the Redmi Note 10 in India.

I think this is one of the reasons for the price hike of the Redmi Note 10. Again, I am just speculating. The Redmi Note 10S will cost less than The Redmi Note 10 Pro for sure. However, I believe, the price difference between the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Note 10 will be around Rs. 1000.

To further increase the gap between these models, the company would have slightly increased the price of the Redmi Note 10, which is again a good strategy for a brand but bad news for the consumers. Even at Rs. 12,499, the Redmi Note 10 is a great device for sure. However, this sudden unannounced price hike might not go down well with the consumers who were planning to buy the smartphone.

