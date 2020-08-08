Reliance Jio Might Launch Jio Glass In 2021

ENGLISH

    After becoming the number one telecom operator in the country, Reliance Jio is now expanding its reach to other sectors. Recently, the company has made several announcements at its 43rd Annual General Meeting, and also showcased the upcoming products.

    The company has unveiled the Jio Glass, which allows users to interact in 3D avatars. Jio has not shared the actual date or timeline about the launch. But now, there are many reports which claim that the company might launch this product in 2021.

    "Jio Glass most likely will be commercially launched in 2021," sources were quoted by The Mobile Indian. Adding to that, "Currently work is going to develop the content ecosystem for the glasses and until it is ready Jio Glass can't be rolled out."

    Notably, Jio Glass is specially designed for schools, meetings, it can also help students, and teachers in their 3D presentations. There are no details about the pricing. But still, Jio is bringing this device we expect that it will be affordable as it (Jio) is known for launching products, and plans at pocket-friendly prices.

    "Jio Glass is making teachers and students come together in 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes through our Jio Mixed Reality cloud in real-time. With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning Geography will now be History," says Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries Limited.

    Jio Glass Specifications: Details

    The upcoming Jio Glass comes with a cable that you can attach with your smartphone, personalized audio, and single camera. The Jio Glass weighs around 75 grams. The Jio Glass offers 3D avatars so that interactions can be better. It also provides discussions on 3D holograms.

    The Jio Glass comes or supports 25 applications, and it is specially designed for educational purposes. It seems that the company has announced Jio Glass with 25 applications. Later, we expect that Reliance Jio might support more applications.

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 13:11 [IST]
