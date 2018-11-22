RHA launches TrueConnect truly wireless for Rs 14,999

RHA a accessories maker company launched its first ever wireless earbuds, named the TrueConnect in India. The company claims that it is capable of delivering a battery life of 25-hours with the case. It is capable of delivering five hours of battery life with a single charge. It also comes with an IPX5 rating for water resistance.

The newly launched wireless earbuds are integrated with digital assistants, which allows you to perform multiple tasks on-the-go. You can also control the music calls and digital assistant functions. The LEDs on the earbuds indicated the battery level.

While talking about the design, the design of the case is more impressive than the earbuds. It comes with a unique design which can be opened single-handedly. The TrueConnect earbuds will be fully charged in one hour and forty minutes, and the fast charging delivers 50 per cent of battery life in fifteen minutes.

It also comes with a build in mic which is capable of handsfree taking calls. The earbuds weigh around 13grams. You can grab the RHA TrueConnect wireless earbuds on both online and offline stores for Rs 14,999. The device will be available in only one color variant which is black. The company is also giving a warrant of three years on the device.

Meanwhile, there are tons of companies which are also offering wireless earbuds under the same price point. Sony WF-SP700N Truly Wireless Sports Headphones is available for purchase for Rs 11,040. JBL Free Wireless in Ear Headphones is up for grabs at Rs 9,951. Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds is also up for grabs for Rs 11,999.

So there are many brands who are also offering some same specification in less than Rs 15,000 budget, which you can also check out before buying the RAH one. It's also a good idea to keep your options open.