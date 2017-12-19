Riversong launches Sound Fit and Deep Bass earphones in India

Riversong, one of the fastest growing smart gadget brands in India, has launched its own series of high-definition sound category products. Catering to the diverse needs of today's youth, these products come with the zeal to provide best quality technology at a value-for-money range.

With the rise of IOT (Internet of Things) age, Riversong provides state-of-art Smart Devices, designed for fitness trainers, music lovers and young adventurers across the world. With more than 10 years' electronic product development experience in the industry, Riversong is ready to walk with you in this smart new world. With cutting edge technology, housed in attractive bodies, the new devices are Sound Fit and Deep Bass earphones.

Sound Fit and Deep Bass Earphone, both the products are designed in a unique way. Sound Fit is supported by Bluetooth and has a water-resistant USB port with a stream call and inbuilt mic facility. Any individual using these products will experience high-quality sound. The products are exclusively available on Amazon.

Below are a few specifications for both the products:

Sound Fit's technical Specifications

Bluetooth: 4.1

Battery Type: Li-Po

Battery Power: 80mAh

Speaker Output: 2*2mW

Frequency Range: 20Hz-20kHz

Sensitivity: 101dB (+/-)3dB

Deep Bass's technical specifications

Frequency Range: 20Hz-20kHz

Sensitivity: 107dB

Impedance: 16 ohm (+/-15%)

Driver Diameter: 20MM

THD Percentage: <1%

Speaking on the new range of Sound Devices, Mr. Navin Kumar, CEO (India), Riversong said "After the successful launch of fitness bands; we are excited to introduce these high-quality sound category products in Indian market. Our premium products will emerge as a boon for Gen X adventurers, who are fitness freaks and music lovers too. They are the ones who have revolutionized the concept of music and fitness by making it a trend for all and our products are custom designed to meet their needs.