Zebronics announces its premium gaming headphones ‘Orion’ priced at Rs. 4,999

Zebronics has recently unveiled its newest offering; 'Orion' gaming headphones. Carefully designed to provide highest ear comfort merged with simulated 7.1 surround sound performance to enjoy every game, 'Orion' promises to bring an eternal gaming experience.

Perfect for the next-gen gamers, Orion sports a clutter-free, seamlessly integrated design bringing an unparalleled experience while adding a touch of sophistication to your gamer personality. Engineered to make every minute of gaming real, the headphone is supremely comfortable, sounds great with advanced sound processor inside. The headphone comes with USB interface and very durable 3m long braided cable.

Its metallic ear cup makes it look chic and feel tough. Offering a striking and durable aluminum design in addition to a wonderfully cozy set of ear cups that are perfect for long sessions of gaming.

Performing with 40mm driver unit along with 20 - 20,000Hz frequency response of non-stop gaming effects, the Headphone has exceptional 7.1 simulated surround sound, The 7.1 simulated surround sound will give you an edge in gaming. Apart from 7.1 sound it also delivers crisp highs and rich bass With multi-functional in-line controls, the Headset effortlessly allows you to balance the game and chat audio. You can control the RGB lights, mic and volume through the inline control.

"Zebronics has carved a niche for itself in the gaming category. Our chassis already enjoy very strong popularity and now we focus on the Audio for Gaming. Our latest is designed in sync with what a Gamer truly needs; rich, surround audio, a clear microphone and a healthy amount of sound customization options for the real Gaming experience," said Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics, while commenting on the launch.

The all new Orion headphone from Zebronics carry the price tag of Rs. 4,999. The product is already available for purcahse in all leading retail stores across India.