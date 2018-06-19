Riversong launches Wave O2 fitness band

Riversong, which is an emerging smart gadgets brand, has launched Wave O2 fitness band. The smartwatch is designed o meet the demands of fitness enthusiasts.

Wave O2 fitness tracker helps users to keep a track of user's health in today's fast-paced world. Assistance is the key to maintain a balance between self-care and progress and the band adds a fun spin to that, claims the company. Wave 02 also comes with sensors to help monitor blood pressure, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring and help the users to track their activities while on-the-go.

The Wave O2 comes along with the following features:

• Heart Rate Monitor

• SpO2

• Blood Pressure Monitor

• Activity Tracker (Running, Bicycling, Climbing, Football, Basketball etc).

• Sleep Monitor

• USB Charging Port

• Notification Alert (Call, message etc).

• Music control

• Camera control

• Do not disturb

• Display Change

• Water drinking reminder

• Switch Text Direction

• Alarm Function

• Sedentary Reminder

Below are a few specifications of Wave O2:

Wave O2 Technical Specifications:

• System requirements: Android 4.4 and above, iOS 8.0 and above

• Bluetooth version: 4.0

• Bluetooth chip: Nordic 52832

• Storage: 64kb+256kb

• Heart Rate Sensor: HRS3300

• Heart Rate Module: About 500µA

• Display: TFT 0.96'coloured screen

• Accelerometer Sensor: G-Sensor KIONEX KX023

• Antenna Format: Ceramic Format

• Motor: Vibration remind, SMT BRE-3728

• Battery Capacity: Li-Po 90mAh

• Stand By time: 10 Days

• Working time: 5 to 7 days

• Product Dimension: 55x19x13.5 (mm)

• Product Weight: 25g

• Battery Weight: 1gm

• Display Resolution: 160x80

• Charging interface: USB Connector

• Waterproof level: IP67

Mr. Gurbinder Sodhi, Business Head Riversong (India), said "Riversong Technology is a fully fledged one-stop solution for all technologies and AI requirements and is committed to provide an extension to people's fitness goals while keeping the outlook for having fun intact. Fitness enthusiasts will now find it easier to self-regulate their fitness regime, with discipline. We ensure that we provide smart devices in innovative designs that enable people to live in a new smarter technology world of fitness" he further added.

The band is connected via an app that can be downloaded from Google PlayStore which is named as R.S CARE for Wave O2. The smart band comes with a price tag of Rs. 1999.