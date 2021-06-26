Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Leaked Renders Suggests New Color Options News oi-Vivek

Samsung is expected to launch the next generation of truly wireless earbuds -- the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 on 28th June. These earbuds will replace the currently existing 1st gen Galaxy Buds and are expected to offer better features and improved battery life.

91Mobiles has now leaked the pictures of the Galaxy Buds 2, which now comes in new dual-tone colors when compared to the first-gen model. The Galaxy Buds 2 are speculated to be available in green, purple, white, and black colors with a dual-finish, where, the color on the inside of the charging cradle will match the color of the buds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Features

Additionally, all the variants of the Galaxy Buds 2 will come in a matte finish, which should reduce the smudges and fingerprint collection. On top of that, each bud has two microphones, which suggests that the Galaxy Buds 2 will have improved noise cancellation, as earlier reports suggest that the Buds 2 will miss out on ANC or active noise cancellation.

Just like the original Galaxy Buds, the Buds 2 are also expected to support fast wired and wireless charging and should offer all-day battery life on a single day. For the wired charging, the Buds 2 is likely to use a USB Type-C port and the charging case is expected to house a 500 mAh battery while the buds in themselves will have a 60mAh battery each.

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Colors?

Given the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to launch in August, Samsung would just give us a hint on the possible color options of those smartphones. This means the next two folding smartphones from Samsung will be available in at least four colors, including the regular black and white colors.

Given the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 does not support ANC, which is considered as a premium feature in the TWS segment, we expect the price of the Galaxy Buds 2 to be somewhere around Rs. 10,000. The company might offer some bundled deals with the select Galaxy smartphones, which should further bring down the price of the Galaxy Buds 2.

