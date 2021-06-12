Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launch Speculated: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung's foldable smartphone range is going to get upgraded this year. Reports speculate the launch of two new foldable devices from the South Korean company, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Tipsters also suggest the new devices could debut sometime in July or August of this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launch Rumored

A new leak by tipster Jon Prosser has further revealed the launch and sale dates of the upcoming foldable mobiles. If these reports are to be believed, the new Samsung foldable phones will go on sale on August 27, at least in select markets.

This means the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3 will launch sometime early in August or late July. The new leak syncs with previous reports that suggested Samsung has pushed mass production for its foldable phone lineup. More importantly, this year, Samsung is producing only a third of the usual quantity of foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Expected Features

There have been reports of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for a while now, especially its camera offering. The foldable phone is tipped to pack an under-display camera, making it the first of its kind. However, some reports suggest otherwise as Samsung has a logistics issue for the UDC. Nevertheless, 16MP and 12MP front cameras are tipped for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Other cameras at the rear include a triple-camera setup. Reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will include a 12MP primary shooter paired alongside another 12MP + 16MP camera sensor. Plus, an LED flash is rumored to be placed to complete the vertical design for the camera module. The device will reportedly launch in black, white, and grey color options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Expected Features

Joining the list of foldable phones is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung has reportedly increased the size of the secondary display, now allowing users to read a text message without flipping open the smartphone. Reports also suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will pack a dual-camera setup at the rear with 12MP + 12MP sensors. A 10MP camera shooter is expected in the front for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip Launch: What To Expect

If the new reports are to be believed, the launch is still a few months away. However, this is a good time for the rumor mill to churn out more details about the upcoming foldable phones. Additionally, there have been reports of a discounted price tag for the upcoming foldable phones. Apparently, Samsung is cutting down the price by 20 percent than the earlier foldable phones.

If the new Samsung foldable phones are indeed going to be cheaper, it would certainly get more buyers. This is particularly true in a price-conscious market like India. However, these are mere speculations and should be taken with a grain of salt.

