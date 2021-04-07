Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Massive Leak; Launch Date, Specs Out News oi-Vivek

It looks like Samsung might announce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 by the end of the second quarter of 2021. The specifications of these two smartphones have now surfaced online, giving us an idea about the upcoming folding smartphones.

The upcoming folding smartphones -- the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Here's what else to expect:

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Might Have A Smaller Secondary Display

According to a leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a slightly large 7.7-inch folding screen on the inside when compared to the 7.6-inch folding screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Not just that, the Z Fold 3 is also said to be using an LTPO display, which should support variable refresh rate just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra or the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Coming to the secondary display, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to have a 5.4-inch screen. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a 6.23-inch display, which makes the display on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 a little smaller.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Will Have Slightly Large Display

The same leak suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have a 6.8-inch folding display, which is slightly larger than the 6.7-inch folding display on the Galaxy Z Flip. Even the secondary display on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will receive an upgrade with a 1.9-inch secondary display.

This means, Samsung will skip the Galaxy Z Flip 2 and will launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip. The company would have come to this decision to streamline the naming format of its folding smartphones.

Given the launch of the next Galaxy Note series of smartphones has been delayed, there is no information on when the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would launch in India. We expect to see these smartphones hit the stores by the end of 2021 and might go head-to-head with the next-generation iPhone.

Except the Z Fold3 outer screen size which I haven't heard just yet, rest are match perfectly with what I heard and leaked (refering to the Z phones, and I haven't heard anything about OPPO/vivo foldable phones) pic.twitter.com/na9lbbtzs8 — CEO of Chun Corp (Tet forever) (@chunvn8888) April 6, 2021

