Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Fold 3 July Launch Hinted News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last year, Samsung unveiled its foldable smartphone - Galaxy Z Flip alongside the Galaxy S20 series in the first quarter. Later in July, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G went official. However, earlier this year, the flagship S21 series went official sans the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip 3. Now, speculations regarding the launch of the two foldable smartphones have hit the web.

Upcoming Samsung Foldable Smartphones

Going by the well-known tipster Ice Universe, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will debut sometime in the second half of this year. Having said that, it will take a minimum of five months from now for the launch of these two smartphones. As the Galaxy Z Flip 5G went official in July 2020, it is likely that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may go official this July alongside Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The display analyst stated that the new foldable smartphones by Samsung are likely to debut sometime in June or July.

What To Expect

Previously, a Sammobile report hinted that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 may not come as a flagship smartphone. It is believed to be a 5G variant carrying the model number SM-F721B while its LTE variant could be launched with the model number SM-F720F. The LTE model hints that it will feature high-end LTE-enabled chipset. Notably, the most recent high-end LTE chipset from Qualcomm is the Snapdragon 855+. Having said that, it is possible for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to be a budget flagship device.

From the existing rumors, the alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is speculated to provide users a 6.9-inch main foldable screen with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, a smaller punch-hole cutout and thinner bezels. There could be a new UTG, 2 to 3 times larger external screen, a 3900mAhb battery and better durability.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is speculated to arrive as the first foldable phone from Samsung with S-Pen support. Word is that the device could arrive with an under-display camera for full-screen experience. As of now, the other aspects of the smartphone remain unknown.

Most Viewed Videos

Best Mobiles in India