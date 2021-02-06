Just In
Don't Miss
- News Allow peaceful protest by farmers says US Congress’s India panel
- Sports India vs England, 1st Test: Root, Stokes push India into pressure zone at lunch
- Movies Rakhi Sawant’s Brother On Rubina Dilaik: She Should Be Thrown Out Of The Show
- Finance Railways To Run Kisan Special Trains From 11 February
- Education IIFT Result 2021 To Be Released Anytime Soon
- Automobiles 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.15 Crore
- Lifestyle Hina Khan Adds A Stylish Twist To Her INR 5500 Denim Jumpsuit With Leopard Fluffy Jacket And Ruffle White Top
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In February
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Fold 3 July Launch Hinted
Last year, Samsung unveiled its foldable smartphone - Galaxy Z Flip alongside the Galaxy S20 series in the first quarter. Later in July, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G went official. However, earlier this year, the flagship S21 series went official sans the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip 3. Now, speculations regarding the launch of the two foldable smartphones have hit the web.
Upcoming Samsung Foldable Smartphones
Going by the well-known tipster Ice Universe, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will debut sometime in the second half of this year. Having said that, it will take a minimum of five months from now for the launch of these two smartphones. As the Galaxy Z Flip 5G went official in July 2020, it is likely that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may go official this July alongside Galaxy Z Fold 3.
The display analyst stated that the new foldable smartphones by Samsung are likely to debut sometime in June or July.
What To Expect
Previously, a Sammobile report hinted that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 may not come as a flagship smartphone. It is believed to be a 5G variant carrying the model number SM-F721B while its LTE variant could be launched with the model number SM-F720F. The LTE model hints that it will feature high-end LTE-enabled chipset. Notably, the most recent high-end LTE chipset from Qualcomm is the Snapdragon 855+. Having said that, it is possible for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to be a budget flagship device.
From the existing rumors, the alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is speculated to provide users a 6.9-inch main foldable screen with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, a smaller punch-hole cutout and thinner bezels. There could be a new UTG, 2 to 3 times larger external screen, a 3900mAhb battery and better durability.
Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is speculated to arrive as the first foldable phone from Samsung with S-Pen support. Word is that the device could arrive with an under-display camera for full-screen experience. As of now, the other aspects of the smartphone remain unknown.
-
21,999
-
1,06,499
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
18,990
-
11,599
-
34,999
-
43,999
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999