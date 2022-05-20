Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Edition Launched With Pokemon-Themed Case; What's Different? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds last year alongside the Watch 4 series. Now, the South Korean tech giant has brought the Pokemon Edition of the Galaxy Buds 2 into its home market.

The special edition comes with a Pokemon-themed case, and some stickers featuring Pokemon characters. Apart from this, the internal specs of this special edition will remain the same as the standard variant. Let's take a look at the pricing and availability of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Edition.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Edition Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Edition is currently listed on Samsung Korea's website. However, the sale details are yet to be revealed. It will cost 134,000 Won (roughly Rs. 8,202) and the earbuds can be purchased in the same color as the regular model. The Galaxy Buds 2 is available in Onyx, Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White color variants.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Edition Features

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Edition comes with a Pokemon-themed case that can be fitted with the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds Live earbuds as well. It also includes Pokemon characters stickers such as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, Ditto, Dragonite, Lapras, Eevee, Gengar, and Mew.

To recall, the Galaxy Buds 2 come with a dual-driver setup including an 11mm woofer and 6.3mm tweeter that is tuned by AKG. The ANC feature can reduce the noise by up to 98 percent.

For battery, each earbud packs a 61 mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to five hours battery with ANC on and seven-and-a-half-hour battery without ANC. The charging case packs a 472 mAh battery that claims to offer up to 20 hours of battery life with ANC and up to 29 hours without ANC.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Edition: Coming To India?

As of now, there is no info on whether the brand has any plan to bring the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Edition to India. However, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 priced at Rs. 11,999 in the country. Additionally, Samsung also launched the Pokemon Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip3 last month in South Korea.

