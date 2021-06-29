Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Price Revealed Ahead Of Official Launch: What We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is expected to arrive sometime in August alongside the Galaxy Watch 4. However, Samsung is yet to announce the launch date. The next-gen Galaxy Buds 2 is expected to flaunt a similar design as the Galaxy Buds Pro. Besides, the features and leaked renders have already revealed much information about the upcoming earbuds. Now, fresh info has revealed the price of the Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Expected Price

The price has exclusively been revealed by 91mobiles (via Industry insider Yogesh. As per the report, the Galaxy Buds 2 will be priced anywhere between USD 149 and USD 169 (around Rs. 11,000 to Rs. 12,500).

If this turns out to be true, the Galaxy Buds 2 will cost similar to the Beats Studio Buds. As of now, there are no details regarding India's price and availability, we expect the brand will announce the Galaxy Buds 2 after its international launch.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Expected Features And Design

Recently leaked renders of the Galaxy Buds 2 have revealed the color option and design. The next-gen is said to have a slightly different design compared to the Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds+. It will feature a matte finish and be available in green, purple, white, and back color variants.

Further, each bud will have two microphones for improved noise reduction. However, the Buds 2 is said to skip the ANC or active noise cancellation feature. In terms of battery, the square-shaped charging case is expected to pack a 500 mAh battery, while the buds will have a 60 mAh battery in each.

Besides, the case is said to support 2.5W charging and the buds will support 0.6W charging, as per the FCC listing. Other features could include a wear detection sensor, rubber tips, and USB Type-C for charging. Apart from this, we expect a great battery life, official IP rating, touch control, and much more from the next-gen Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: What We Think

Looking at the leaked price and features, we can say if the Galaxy Buds 2 will indeed skip the ANC feature then it can be a drawback for the earbuds in this price range. Nowadays, you can easily get the ANC feature at an affordable price range earbuds as well.

