Samsung Galaxy Buds Bean With Active Noise Cancellation Likely On Cards

Earlier this year, Samsung launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds called Galaxy Buds+ alongside the Galaxy S20 series flagship smartphones. But it looks like the company has more earbuds that could be launched in the near future. A fresh report also hints at the same as it leaks a unique looking pair of earbuds.

Well, the talk is about a new product allegedly dubbed Galaxy Bean, which is said to have the shape of a bean. Word is that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Bean could sport Active Noise Cancellation, which was expected to be featured by the Galaxy Buds+.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Bean Details

A report published by Maeil shows a glimpse of the alleged Galaxy Buds Bean. It shows that each earbud could be 28mm long and 13mm wide. Reportedly, each of these earbuds are said to feature three microphones and a couple of speakers.

Talking about the design, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Bean could be completely different to that of the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+. The earbuds could fit well into the ear canal and offer a great fit as these earbuds will miss out on the silicon tips at the end. Also, the upper part of the earbuds will fit well into the upper part of the ear providing a great fit. It notes that the charging cradle could be around 26mm in thickness.

Furthermore, the report notes that Samsung is likely in plans to trim the dimensions of this pair of upcoming earbuds to ensure that it provides a better fit. The most interesting aspect is that it could support Active Noise Cancellation, which is a feature seen on the Apple AirPods Pro.

What We Expect

If Samsung is in plans to launch a new pair of wireless earbuds, then we can expect the same to be a competitive one in the market. Already, several brands are foraying into this segment and Samsung has to launch a competitive product to compete with the likes of rivals. If the company is in plans to launch the Samsung Galaxy Buds Bean this year, then we can expect it to see the light of the day along with the Galaxy Note 20 series sometime in the third quarter of this year.

