Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Available For Rs. 11,990 With EMI Options In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung has finally unveiled the price of the Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds. The official Samsung website for India shows that the Galaxy Buds+ is available for Rs. 11,990 and is open for pre-orders. The Samsung earbuds were launched recently along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy S20 smartphone series.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Price In India

Samsung is offering EMI options for eager users in India on the purchase of the Galaxy Buds+. The EMI options start from Rs. 564.41 per month.

The new earbuds are currently available only on the official website and sites like Amazon and Flipkart haven't listed the product yet. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will begin shipping from March 6. We can expect online and office merchants shipping the accessory at the same time.

When Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds+ at the Unpacked event, it said that the US price was $149.99. This would roughly convert to Rs. 10,700. As a comparison, the previous generation of the Galaxy Buds came with a price tag of Rs. 9,990. Samsung justifies the spike in price with a couple of new additions in the latest version.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Features

The Samsung official website for India notes that the Galaxy Buds+ are available in three color options: black, white, and blue. As an upgrade, the company is promising better audio output, long-lasting battery, improved noise isolation, and more. One of the unique features is the introduction of three mics, where one is placed inside and two outer mics.

Speaking about the battery, Samsung says that the new earbuds come with an 85mAh battery and offer Qi wireless charging standard. Additionally, Samsung has packed Ambient Sound support. The Galaxy Buds+ feature two-way speaker system with a woofer and a tweeter. It is AKG-tuned and comes with Bluetooth V5 and IPX2 rating.

Best Mobiles in India