Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Price In India, Launch Offers Revealed

Besides revealing the Samsung Galaxy S20 series price in India, the company has also announced the pre-booking and operator offers for the buyers of these phones. Going by the same, the new flagship models will arrive with the optical accidental physical and liquid damage protection under Samsung Care+ for a year from the date of purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price In India

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is priced at Rs. 66,999, the Galaxy S20+ is priced at Rs. 73,999 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced at Rs. 92,999. Notably, these are the starting prices, which is for the base variant of these smartphones. As of now, there is no official word regarding the pricing of the other storage configurations of the Galaxy S20 series.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Pre-booking Offers

These new smartphones will be up for pre-bookings from 12 PM today (February 15) via the official Samsung India website. And, the shipping of these smartphones will debut on March 6. Samsung has announced some pre-booking offers as well on these phones. Going by the same, the Galaxy 20 buyers will get the newly launched Galaxy Buds+ for Rs. 2,999 while those of the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra can get it for Rs. 1,999.

Also, all those who pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be able to avail the Samsung Care+ service for Rs. 1,999. Notably, this service provides accidental physical or liquid damage protection and screen replacement for a year.

Telecom Offers On Galaxy S20 Series

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra will get Jio double data benefits and unlimited services for a year with the Rs. 4,999 annual subscription. It provides users with 350GB + 350GB of high-speed 4G data without any daily data limit and unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls. Notably, the overall benefit are worth Rs. 14,997.

Apart from Jio, Airtel provides double data on recharging for either Rs. 28 or Rs. 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges for the prepaid subscribers. And, Vodafone and Idea provide double data on the Rs. 399 prepaid recharge for the first six recharges.

How About Competition?

The existing iPhone 11 series is priced starting from Rs. 64,900 and goes up to Rs. 1,41,900. Given that the Galaxy S20 series are current-generation flagship smartphones, this series will compete against the likes of the previous generation iPhone 11 models and the upcoming iPhone 12 series as well.

Notably, the iPhone 12 series pegged to be launched in September this year is expected to be priced starting from Rs. 75,000. Though this is a mere speculation, it is known that the Galaxy S20 and iPhone 12 smartphones will be tough rivals.