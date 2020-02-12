ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Launch Highlights: Price, Release Date And More

    By
    |

    As speculated, at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, the company has unveiled a slew of offerings including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone, and Galaxy Buds+, a pair of truly wireless earbuds.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Details
     

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Details

    The Samsung Galaxy S20 series comprises of three models - the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Galaxy S20+. All these smartphones arrive with 5G support. The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a 108MP high-resolution camera sensor.

    The Galaxy S20 is priced starting from $999 (approx. Rs. 72,000), the Galaxy S20+ is priced starting from $1,199 (approx. Rs. 85,500) and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced starting from $1,399 (approx. Rs. 100,000). There is Google Duo integration as well on these smartphones for superior video calling experience using 5G.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Details

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Details

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the foldable smartphone comes in Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and Mirror Gold (in select countries). It opens into a 6.7-inch display. with the cover display, you can click selfies, check notifications and do a lot more. There is an ultra-thin glass and the device can be bent over 200,000 times.

    The Galaxy Z Flip is the world's first foldable smartphone with a punch-hole camera cutout. It gets Flex Mode for viewing and interaction areas for a desktop-like feature. So, you can watch a video on YouTube and comment on the same both simultaneously. Also, buyers will get a subscription to YouTube Premium with this foldable smartphone. The hinge is designed carefully to make sure there is a smooth experience as users fold and unfold the device.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Details
     

    Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Details

    The Samsung Galaxy Buds+, the next-generation earbuds can be paired and unpaired easily and it works seamlessly with iOS as well. It is powerful and easy to charge with wireless charging support. The Buds+ will last up to 11 hours on a single charge and the charging case will offer another 11 hours of battery life. The Galaxy Buds+ is priced at $149 (approx. Rs. 10,500) and will be available from February 14.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Launch Live Blog

    Auto Refresh Feeds
     
    February 12, 2020 | 01:29:23
    GizBot
    The Samsung Galaxy S20 will be priced starting from 9 and will go on sale from March 6. All variants will be available with 5G support. And, the company slashes the price of the Galaxy S10 and will rollout new features to the yesteryear models.
     
    February 12, 2020 | 01:25:14
    GizBot
    The next one on the list is the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, the next-generation earbuds. It can be paired and unpaired easily and it works seamlessly with iOS as well. It is powerful and easy to charge with wireless charging support. The Buds+ will last up to 11 hours on a single charge and the charging case will offer another 11 hours of battery life. The Galaxy Buds+ is priced at 9 (approx. Rs. 10,500) and will be available from February 14.
     
    February 12, 2020 | 01:18:17
    GizBot
    David S. Park is on stage to talk about the communication aspect of the Galaxy S20 series. Samsung and Google have partnered and use 5G for stunning video calls. Google Duo is integrated with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip supporting wide-angle angle and zoom capabilities. When it comes to gaming, there is no touch lag with the Galaxy S20 series. This is possible with the Samsung LPDDR5 RAM with relatively lesser power consumption. And, there is Xbox integration with Microsoft partnership. It will be supported for the first time on smartphones. Its Super AMOLED display, superior hardware and software make it a great gaming smartphone. There will be more gaming experiences such as premium cloud-based game streaming experience in the future.
     
    February 12, 2020 | 01:13:56
    Samsung has entered into a partnership with Netlfix and Jackie Lee-Joe is on stage to talk about it. Netflix becomes the mobile viewing partner of Samsung. There will be better product integration with Samsung mobile devices and users will have new and exclusive content via Samsung channels. Also, when you search something on Bixby, it will open the same on Netflix.
     
    February 12, 2020 | 01:06:41
    GizBot
    The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a 108MP imaging sensor and is touted to capture the brightest photos ever on a smartphone. It combines nine pixels together for the best imaging quality. It produces a powerful zoom effect as well at up to 100x zoom.
     
    February 12, 2020 | 01:05:05
    The Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with the ability to share photos and videos to up to five devices, a long-lasting battery, up to 1.5TB of storage space and more.
     
    February 12, 2020 | 00:59:29
    GizBot
    The Galaxy S20 focuses on the way we capture images. It is touted to take smartphone photography to the next level with high resolution 64MP imaging sensor. You can zoom in with the combination of AI and hardware. The Gallery comes with notable changes to easily sort and identify photos. Apart from photos, video is also an important aspect. The S20 comes with support for 8K video recording support, which is the future of video shooting. You can shoot 8K videos, upload it to YouTube or cast it on your 8K QLED TV. What's more interesting is that, you can shoot a video and click a screenshot of a moment later on at 33MP. There is AI Motion Analysis, and steady mode as well.
     
    February 12, 2020 | 00:55:50
    Drew Blackhard, the head of US mobile management is now on stage. He is detailing about the 5G connectivity, and their effort in bringing the same of late.
     
    February 12, 2020 | 00:54:33
    GizBot
    Well, the next-generation flagship models are the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. He touts that these phones are compact and support 5G.
     
    February 12, 2020 | 00:53:00
    He is talking about previous generation Galaxy smartphones and 5G connectivity. Now, he has revealed about the future technologies that they will focus on including Samsung Knox. Now, he has revealed about the next-generation model, the Samsung Galaxy S20.
     
    February 12, 2020 | 00:46:47
    Now, TM Roh, the president and head of Mobile Communications Business for Samsung Electronics is on stage. He is talking about innovation, intelligence, and connection across devices, people, and places.
     
    February 12, 2020 | 00:42:38
    GizBot
    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be priced starting from 80 (approx. Rs. 98,500) and will go on sale from February 14. And, there is a special Tom Browne edition as well.
     
    February 12, 2020 | 00:39:23
    The Galaxy Z Flip is the world's first foldable smartphone with a punch-hole camera cutout. It gets Flex Mode for viewing and interaction areas for a desktop-like feature. So, you can watch a video on YouTube and comment on the same both simultanously. Also, buyers will get subscription to YouTube Premium with this foldable smartphone. The hinge is designed carefully to make sure there is a smooth experience as users fold and unfold the device.
     
    February 12, 2020 | 00:36:05
    GizBot
    She talks about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the foldable smartphone. She touts it to be a statement smartphone for trendsetters. The Galaxy Z Flip comes in Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and Mirror Gold (in select countries). It opens into a 6.7-inch display. with the cover display, you can click selfies, check notifications and do a lot more. There is an ultra thin glass and the device can be bent for over 200,000 times.
     
    February 12, 2020 | 00:32:57
    Rebacca Hirst, the UK Product Manager at Samsung is on stage.
     
    February 12, 2020 | 00:31:30
    The event has just debuted and the camera arrangement is being teased.
     
    February 11, 2020 | 22:14:08
    The Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event will debut at 12:30 AM, which is just a couple of hours from now.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X