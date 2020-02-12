Samsung Galaxy S20 Launch Highlights: Price, Release Date And More

Samsung Galaxy S20 Details

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series comprises of three models - the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Galaxy S20+. All these smartphones arrive with 5G support. The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a 108MP high-resolution camera sensor.

The Galaxy S20 is priced starting from $999 (approx. Rs. 72,000), the Galaxy S20+ is priced starting from $1,199 (approx. Rs. 85,500) and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced starting from $1,399 (approx. Rs. 100,000). There is Google Duo integration as well on these smartphones for superior video calling experience using 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the foldable smartphone comes in Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and Mirror Gold (in select countries). It opens into a 6.7-inch display. with the cover display, you can click selfies, check notifications and do a lot more. There is an ultra-thin glass and the device can be bent over 200,000 times.

The Galaxy Z Flip is the world's first foldable smartphone with a punch-hole camera cutout. It gets Flex Mode for viewing and interaction areas for a desktop-like feature. So, you can watch a video on YouTube and comment on the same both simultaneously. Also, buyers will get a subscription to YouTube Premium with this foldable smartphone. The hinge is designed carefully to make sure there is a smooth experience as users fold and unfold the device.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Details

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+, the next-generation earbuds can be paired and unpaired easily and it works seamlessly with iOS as well. It is powerful and easy to charge with wireless charging support. The Buds+ will last up to 11 hours on a single charge and the charging case will offer another 11 hours of battery life. The Galaxy Buds+ is priced at $149 (approx. Rs. 10,500) and will be available from February 14.