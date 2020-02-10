Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Hands-On Images Leak Showing Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is slated to happen on February 11. At the event, the company is all set to take the wraps off the next-generation flagship smartphones under the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone, and the Galaxy Buds+, a new pair of truly wireless earbuds.

While we are just a day ahead of the announcement of these devices, a set of hands-on images of the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ have been shared by Roland Quandt via Twitter. These images of the upcoming earbuds are in line with the previously leaked renders.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Hands-On Images Leak

The real-life images of the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ show that the design could be similar to that of the Galaxy Buds launched last year except for a few subtle changes. One of the major design changes is the overall glossy finish on the upcoming earbuds that give it a mixed styling.

While there might not be many design changes, Samsung is likely to emphasize on providing better audio quality and longer battery life than its predecessor. Even the previous leaks regarding the Galaxy Buds+ have been hinting at the same related to its performance.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ hands on photos 1/3 pic.twitter.com/5gKToPBWeJ — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 7, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is believed to have the same dimensions as the Galaxy Buds but each earbud is believed to be 0.7 grams heavier. The increase in weight could be attributed to the bigger battery, microphone, and additional speakers in the earbuds.

It is believed that the buds will have upgraded batteries of 85mAh instead of 58mAh and the charging case is also said to sport a bigger battery of 270mAh instead of 252mAh. Reportedly, this is likely to translate to 11 hours of playback time and 22 hours of usage time on taking the charging case into consideration. And, the Galaxy Buds+ is said to arrive with fast charging, which is touted to deliver one hour of playback time in just three minutes of charging.

What To Expect

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, the upcoming pair of truly wireless earbuds is reported to arrive with improvements such as multi-device connectivity, two dynamic speakers with a woofer and a tweeter, and three microphones for better performance while making audio calls. These earbuds are also said to have touch controls at the exterior and users can activate Spotify with a simple touch.

For now, it is believed that the Galaxy Buds+ could be priced at $149 (approx. Rs. 10,700). While this does not make up for the difference, it seems to be a good device.

