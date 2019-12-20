ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Renders Reveal Design, Could Arrive With Galaxy S11

    By
    |

    Samsung is hitting the tech headlines for the launch of three smartphones - the Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+, and Galaxy S11e. We have already come across several reports suggesting what we can expect from the upcoming smartphones. In the meantime, the company seems to be working on a new pair of wireless earbuds likely dubbed Galaxy Buds+.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Renders Reveal Design

     

    Earlier this year, Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Buds that went official alongside the flagship Galaxy S10 series. Now, it looks like a new pair of next-generation wireless earbuds, which is in the making could be a major upgrade to the existing Galaxy Buds. It is believed to feature active noise cancellation as well.

    This is not the first time that we are coming across leaks pertaining to the next-generation wireless earbuds. Previously, its existence was hinted by a famed tipster and its alleged support page also went live. Now, it looks like there is strong evidence proving the existence of the new Samsung earbuds.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Renders Leak

    Those at XDA Developers have decoded the latest version of the Samsung SmartThings Android app 1.7.41-25, which has been rolled out to the Google Play store. On decoding the APK, several details have been spotted. A product dubbed budsplus and several lines of codes were analyzed.

    It is said that the animations seem to show the charging case and the wireless earbuds. If this turns out to be true, then the Galaxy Buds+ is said to feature a similar design as the Galaxy Buds launched earlier this year.

    What We Expect

    Notably, the app has not revealed any other details other than the launch date of the new wireless earbuds. As of now, it remains to be seen if the new pair of earbuds will arrive with ANC support as speculated.

     

    The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is speculated to arrive in a slew of colors, fast charging support, wireless charging, and a USB Type-C port. It is said to arrive with a better battery life than its predecessor. Given that the company will take the wraps off the next-generation flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S11 series on February 18, we can expect to witness the Galaxy Buds+ as well.

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 16:01 [IST]
