Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds now available in India for Rs 9,990

Samsung officially launched the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e smartphones in India on the 6th of March. Along with the three flagship smartphones, the company officially launched the AirPods alternative, the Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds will be available via offline and online channels from 8th of March for a price of Rs 9,999. Users who buy the Galaxy S10, S10+, or the S10e will receive a voucher, which reduces the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds to Rs 2,990.

Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds features

The Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds come in Black, White and Yellow colors. The outer-case acts as a reserve battery and is capable of wireless charging. The earbuds are powered by Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with support for making calls, sending messages, and checking the battery life of the earbuds.

The earbuds come with a user replaceable ear tip, where a user can replace the ear tips, depending on the size of the ear canal. Each earbud has a 58 mAh Li-ion battery, which can offer up to 6 hours of continues music playback or 5 hours of talk time. The carry-case also has a 252 mAh Li-ion battery, which can charge the earbuds twice on a single charge. A quick 15 minutes of charging can offer up to 1.7 hours of music playback.

The case can be charged via a Qi-certified wireless charger or using the reverse charging feature on the Samsung Galaxy S10. Similarly, there is an USB type C port, which can be used for fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds can be used with an Android or iOS smartphone with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a minimum of 1.5 GB of RAM.