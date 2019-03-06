ENGLISH

    Grab Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, and S10e for as low as Rs 7,499

    Here is how you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, and S10e for as low as Rs 7,499 by pre-ordering the smartphones.

    By
    |

    South Korean smartphone maker giant Samsung has recently launched its latest Galaxy S10 series across the globe in its Galaxy Unpacked event 2019. The Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e smartphones were launched in India on March 6. The company has also started taking the pre-orders for the smartphone ahead of the official launch. Some e-commerce website is offering huge discounts and deal on the Galaxy S10 lineup which you should consider before buying them. Here is how you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S10e for as low as Rs 7,999.

    Grab Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, and S10e for as low as Rs 7,499

     

    Airtel e-store was the first one to begin the pre-orders for the latest Galaxy smartphones. Now a buyer can make a down payment for their Galaxy S10 phones and grab the smartphone followed by the instalments for the next 24 months. You can grab the Samsung Galaxy S10e which is one of the most affordable smartphones among the three by making a down payment of Rs 7,499. For Samsung Galaxy S10e buyers need to pay an EMI of Rs 2,999 for 24 months.

    The Samsung Galaxy S10 can be bought by paying Rs 9,099 down payment and the EMI part will be Rs 2,999 for the next 24 months. The top-notch Galaxy S10+ can be grabbed by making a down payment of Rs 15,799 and the EMI is still same Rs 2,999 for 24 months.

    We have calculated how much you are to paying for these smartphones after completing all the EMI's + down payment.

    Smartphone Model

    Down Payment

    EMI for 24 Months

    Total Amount

    Samsung Galaxy S10+

    Rs 15,799

    Rs 2,999

    Rs 87,775

    Samsung Galaxy S10

    Rs 9,099

    Rs 2,999

    Rs 81,075

     

    Samsung Galaxy S10e

    Rs 7,499

    Rs 2,999

    Rs 79,475

    If you opt for the EMI option for 24 months, then you will also receive exciting offers from Airtel. So for the next 24 month, you need not have to recharge your account because every month you will be receiving 100GB free data along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls benefits. Apart from that, you will also receive a free handset damage protection, free Netflix subscription worth Rs 1,500 for three months along with Amazon Prime membership. But do note that this is eligible only for postpaid Airtel subscribers.

    In addition, if you pre-order the Galaxy S10 smartphone then you will be able to grab the Galaxy Watch for Rs 9,999 and Galaxy Buds for Rs 2,999 only.

