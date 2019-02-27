Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e India launch pegged for March 6 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Galaxy S10 series India launch date gets confirmed!

Samsung Galaxy S10 series that was unveiled at an event in San Francisco on February 20 is already up for pre-booking in India. Now, the company has sent out the media invites for the launch of these phones in the country. Going by the same, Samsung will host an event in New Delhi on March 6 at 12 PM.

While the official launch in the country will take place on March 6, these smartphones will go on sale in the country from March 6. Already, the pre-bookings for these Samsung smartphones is live in the country. And, the pre-ordered units will be shipped starting from March 6.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series price

The Galaxy S10 will be priced at Rs. 66,900 for the variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and Rs. 84,900 for the variant with 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM. While the 512GB variant will be available in the Prism White color option, the base variant will be available in Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colors.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will be available in three variants - base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 73,900, mid-variant with 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM priced at Rs. 91,900 and high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 1TB ROM priced at Rs. 1,17,900. Notably, both the 512GB and 1TB variants will be available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black while the 128GB variant will be available in Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colors.

Talking about the affordable model among the trio - the Galaxy S10e, it features 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM an is priced at Rs. 55,900. It will be available in Prism Black and Prism White colors.

Pre-booking offers

Those who pre-book the Galaxy S10 models will get the Galaxy Watch at as low as Rs. 9,999 and the Galaxy Buds at Rs. 2,999. There are other offers such as up to Rs. 6,000 cashback from HDFC Bank and up to Rs. 15,000 of upgrade bonus. Also, there are attractive EMI payment options for interested buyers.