Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ India pricing is here: Costs less than iPhone XS

Samsung recently launched the Samsung Galaxy S10 series of smartphones in the US. Now, the company is gearing up for the launch of these flagship smartphones in India. The two significant differences between the US and the India version of the Galaxy S10, S10+, and the S10e is the pricing and the chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series of smartphones in the US will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, whereas the India iteration of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e will be powered by the Exynos 9820 SoC, the in-house flagship SoC from Samsung.

Here is the official pricing for the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10+ smartphones in India. Do note that, as of now, there is no information on the launch of the Galaxy S10 5G or the Galaxy Fold in India.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

The Samsung Galaxy S10e will be available in a single variant. The Galaxy S10e with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage will retail for Rs 55,900.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 will come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage for Rs 66,900, whereas the high-end variant of the Galaxy S10 with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage will retail for Rs 84,900.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

The entry-level Galaxy S10+ offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage for Rs 73,900, whereas the mid variant with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage retails for 91,900, and the top of the line variant with 12 GB RAM and 1 TB storage retail for Rs 1,17,900.

Pre-order offer

Samsung will credit an offer coupon for those who pre-order the smartphone. Using the coupon, a user can buy the Galaxy Buds for Rs 2,999 and the Galaxy Watch for Rs 9,999.

