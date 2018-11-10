Samsung to announce the Exynos 9820 SoC on the 14th of November with 5G support

Samsung recently showcased the foldable smartphone/tablet at the SDC 2018. And now, the company is all set to announce the next big piece of silicon from the company, which will power the upcoming flagship smartphones from Samsung in 2019. On the 14th of November, the company will announce the next flagship model of the Exynos chipset.

What to expect from the Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC?

The Exynos 9820 is likely to be the successor to the Exynos 9810, which powers the Galaxy Note9 and the Galaxy S9. The Exynos 9820 will come with improved CPU, GPU, and a dedicated NPU (neural processing unit, similar to the Apple A12 Bionic and Kirin 980).

According to rumours, the CPU of the Exynos 9820 will consist of 8 cores with two powerful cores based on Mongoose M4, two performance cores based on ARM Cortex-A76 and four efficiency cores based on ARM Cortex-A55.

Similar to Apple's A12 Bionic and Huawei's Kirin 980 SoC, the Exynos will be the first chipset from Samsung based on the 7nm manufacturing process. One more advantage that the Exynos 9820 will offer over other flagship smartphone chipsets is the fact that, the SoC is also expected to come with a 5G modem, as Samsung is working on a custom 5G modem named Exynos 5100.

Due to the 7nm manufacturing, the processor will consume 50% less power with 20% improvement in performance compared to the chipsets based on the 10nm manufacturing process.

Exynos 9820 powered smartphones

The upcoming flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Samsung Galaxy Note10 will be powered by the Exynos 9820. Do note that, the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy X or the Samsung Galaxy F will also run on the same chipset, especially the model which will launch in India, as the North Americal model will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Solution.