Huawei confirms 7nm Kirin 980 SoC for its Mate 20 flagship series

Huawei has announced that the its Kirin 980 chipset will back the Mate 20 flagship. It will also be the first commercially available 7nm smartphone chipset as well.

"According to Mr. Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei CBG [consumer business group - ed], Huawei will unveil the Kirin 980 at IFA, which will be the first commercially available 7nm chip in the world," read an official press release sent to South African media (h/t: Gearburn) and obtained by Android Authority. "The Kirin 980 will power the Mate 20 series."

The company has also given a possible launch window for the Mate 20 series launch. "Huawei Mate 20 will launch with the world's first 7nm chipset this October," reads another excerpt of the press release.

Smaller manufacturing process yields more powerful and efficient chip. So users can now expect better performance and longer endurance from the new chipset. It's believed that Qualcomm and Apple will soon join Huawei in bringing a 7nm smartphone processsor.

Surprisingly, the press release also discusses rumors floating around the Kirin 980's specifications, noting claims of an octa-core Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 design and a GPU. It's hard to belive these claims as the company issued a similar release for the Mate 10 series last year, and some information didn't match.

"According to industry insiders, the Mate 10 may come with a dual-lens 20MP rear camera and a dual f/1.7 large aperture lens," read an official release sent ahead of the Mate 10's launch last year. The Mate 10 series actually features a 20MP+12MP dual camera setup with f/1.6 apertures.

Huawei has also been vocal about its plans to surpass Samsung in the smartphone market by 2019. According to Yu, Huawei aims to grab a market share of more than 20 percent. This would be a huge leap from the 15 percent that Huawei has garnered in Q2 of 2018.

According to the research firm, Samsung is currently the top brand with 20 percent of the market share. While Huawei still has a long way to go to grab the number one spot, you wouldn't want to bet against it happening. back in 2016, Yu spoke about the company's goal to beat Apple within two years. Huawei achieved it with two months still in hand.

While Huawei has seen immense growth in both the mid-tier and the high-end segment, both Apple and Samsung are likely to hit back in the coming months. In its Q2 2018 earnings report, Samsung said it would continue to produce mid and low-end phones. This strategy has also helped the company regain crucial market in India.