Samsung Galaxy S10 will have a triple camera setup with a telephoto and an wide angle sensor

We are just a few months away from the launch of the next flagship smartphone from Korean smartphone maker Samsung, where the company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S10 at MWC 2019.

Samsung has always been known to push the boundaries by offering unique features and propositions in the flagship smartphones. And now, according to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is speculated to provide a triple camera setup. The Galaxy S10 will not be the first smartphone to launch with a triple camera setup, but, the Galaxy S10 will be the first smartphone to offer a unique triple camera setup compared to Huawei and LG's offering.

According to an allegedly leaked document, the Samsung Galaxy S10, aka the upcoming flagship smartphone from Samsung will have a triple camera setup with following features.

12 MP primary sensor with a variable aperture Just like the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note9, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will have a 12 MP primary sensor, which can change the aperture from f/2.4 to f/1.5 with 1.4-micron pixel size. The camera will use f/2.4 aperture to take photos in the natural or well-lit condition and the aperture will wide-open to f/1.5 in the low-light situation. The primary 12 MP sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be optically stabilised (OIS) with a 78-degree view. 16 MP wide-angle lens The Samsung Galaxy S10 will be the first flagship smartphone from Samsung with a dedicated wide-angle lens. According to the leak, the Galaxy S10 will have a 16 MP wide-angle lens with a 1.0-micron pixel size offering a 123 degree of view. The wide angle lens will have a f/1.9 aperture, so the lens can also be used in low-light situations as well. Unlike the primary sensor, the wide-angle lens on the Galaxy S10 does not have OIS and is likely to support Electronic image stabilisation. 13 MP telephoto lens Just like the one on the Galaxy Note9, the Galaxy S10 will also have an optically stabilised (OIS) telephoto lens, which will help the smartphone to capture far-away images with 2x optical zoom. The same sensor will be used to capture photos with blurred background or photos with bokeh effect.

