Samsung might put a 6.6-inch display on the Galaxy Note 10

Samsung will be placing a bigger screen on the Galaxy S10 next year. At least, that's what the latest rumors suggest. The top-end model of the next flagship will feature a 6.44-inch display, slightly bigger compared to the Galaxy Note 9. But, according to a new report from The Bell, the Galaxy Note 10 might have even bigger screen size at 6.66-inches.

Samsung has reportedly ordered 6.66-inches panels for the Galaxy Note 10 form Samsung Display. However, even if these rumors are based on tips from sources close to the matter, everything should be taken with a grain of salt, especially when the device is months away and company can make drastic alterations.

That said, the Galaxy Note lineup getting bigger screens next year would make sense. If the Galaxy S10 has three rear cameras, the Note 10 certainly will. And when you consider things like the S Pen slot and a bigger battery, the device would definitely need a bigger real estate to accommodate everything without sacrificing the existing features.

Not to mention that with the Galaxy S10 display expected to have a slightly longer aspect ratio (19:9 instead of 18.5:9), the Note 10 might not have to be that big to fit in all those features. Hopefully, the 3.5mm audio jack will be intact with future devices. A recent report suggested the possibility of Samsung removing the 3.5 mm headphone jack with the Note 10 or Galaxy S11.

A new report corroborating previous leaks claims that the Galaxy S10 will have a total of three models with varying display sizes. Known industry-insider named Ice Universe took to Twitter to tip the sizes and properties of the three models.

The devices will come under model numbers SM-G970, SM-G973, and SM-G975. The post suggests that first, the 5.8-inch model will have a flat display, while the last two models will feature a curved display measuring 5.8 inches and 6.44 inches respectively.

The Galaxy S7 was the last flagship device to come with a flat-screen variant. The company since focused entirely on devices with curved screens. If this leak turns out to be true, Samsung might flat displays with the Galaxy S10 series.