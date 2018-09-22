Samsung Galaxy S10 to come in three display sizes; flat screen to make a comeback

Samsung seems to be prepping up for a handful of smartphones including the flagship Galaxy S10. A new report corroborating previous leaks claims that the upcoming flagship will have total three models with varying display sizes.

Known industry-insider named Ice Universe took to Twitter to tip the sizes and properties of the three models. The devices will come under model numbers SM-G970, SM-G973, and SM-G975. The post suggests that first, the 5.8-inch model will have a flat display, while the last two models will feature a curved display measuring 5.8 inches and 6.44 inches respectively.

Galaxy S10



SM-G970 5.8 flat display

SM-G973 5.8 edge display

SM-G975 6.44 edge display — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 21, 2018

The Galaxy S7 was the last flagship device to come with a flat-screen variant. The company since focused entirely on devices with curved screens. If this leak turns out to be true, Samsung might flat displays with the Galaxy S10 series.

The models mentioned in the post have also appeared in another report, where a firmware being tested for the Galaxy S10 revealed the said models. Earlier, four codenames for an unannounced flagship Android series had leaked with one of the device being a 5G-ready variant.

Rumors and half-baked reports surrounding the Galaxy S10 are pouring in at an alarming rate. Now, a new rumor suggests that the flagship will feature asymmetrical bezels. However, it will offer higher screen-to-body ratio than their predecessors.

Samsung officials have also confirmed that the series will see a design overhaul. Leaks have suggested that the device will be powered by the newest chipsets from Qualcomm and Exynos depending on the region. The smartphone is also expected to have a triple camera setup and will go head-to-head with Huawei's smartphones.

Besides, a new report from ET News suggests that the company might shut the J line altogether in the coming days.

The report suggests that the elimination of the Galaxy J line will play a huge part in the restructuring of Samsung's smartphone lines. Currently, the company has four lines of smartphones: the budget Galaxy J series, the mid-range Galaxy A series, that flagship Galaxy S series, and the Galaxy Note series for premium segment.

But the report suggests there will be some major changes on the way:

Samsung Galaxy J series will be completely eliminated.

Samsung Galaxy A series will be expanded with more competent devices.

A new Galaxy M series will replace the Galaxy On series.