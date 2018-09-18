Samsung might completely eliminate the J series smartphones

Earlier it was reported that the Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy J6 Plus and the Galaxy J4 Plus. Both the budget devices will come with side-mounted fingerprint sensors. However, a new report from ET News suggests that the company might shut the J line altogether in the coming days.

The report suggests that the elimination of the Galaxy J line will play a huge part in the restructuring of Samsung's smartphone lines. Currently, the company has four lines of smartphones: the budget Galaxy J series, the mid-range Galaxy A series, that flagship Galaxy S series, and the Galaxy Note series for premium segment.

But the report suggests there will be some major changes on the way:

Samsung Galaxy J series will be completely eliminated.

Samsung Galaxy A series will be expanded with more competent devices.

A new Galaxy M series will replace the Galaxy On series.

The elimination of the Galaxy J series will make room for the Galaxy M series, which will be priced aggressively and will be specific to Chinese, Indian, and South American markets. Moreover, the Galaxy A line will get more products that will go against the mid-rangers from Huawei and Xiaomi.

While this piece of information makes a lot of sense, it should still be taken with a pinch of salt. At least until we come across more information on the matter in the coming days.

Besides, Samsung is said to launch a new Galaxy smartphone with a quadruple-camera setup soon. Now, a new concept renders imagining company's first four camera phone has surfaced. The device can be seen featuring a vertically placed camera setup, with the source alleging the device will be dubbed as the Galaxy A9 Star Pro.

Company's CEO, DJ Koh also promised that company's next flagship - the Galaxy S10 will come with "very significant" changes. Koh made this statement while speaking to the Chinese media, earlier this week.

The industry veteran said he was referring to the overall design, but didn't elaborate on the matter. However, he did confirm that the S series will have at least one new color variant this time around. Previous reports suggest that a new green color variant could be in works. Samsung hasn't commercialized a green smartphone since early 2015 and the Galaxy S6 Edge which was released in Emerald Green.