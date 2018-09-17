So this is how Samsung's quadruple-camera smartphone could look like

Samsung is said to launch a new Galaxy smartphone with a quadruple-camera setup soon. Now, a new concept renders imagining company's first four camera phone has surfaced. The device can be seen featuring a vertically placed camera setup, with the source alleging the device will be dubbed as the Galaxy A9 Star Pro.

The device is scheduled to be unveiled on October 11, as the company teased the event poster with the phrase "4x Fun" earlier this week. The Galaxy A9 Star Pro or whatever the company names the device should come in several color variants, according to previous rumors. The renders suggest a blue and pink variant of the device. There's no word whether the device will be sold internationally or will be exclusive to few markets.

If the rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy A9 Star Pro will have an in-display fingerprint reader. It will also be the first of the many smartphones to come with a quadruple-camera setup. Many industry analysts believe that such smartphones will soon enter the mainstream followed by more complex imaging systems comprising of more lenses.

While Samsung was the first to introduce the world's first variable aperture mobile lens on a consumer product, the mobile imaging innovation race appears to have been won by its Chinese rival Huawei, who brought the triple camera setup with its P20 Pro.

Samsung has already lost to Huawei in bringing the triple camera setup to its flagship, and it seems the Korean company doesn't want history to repeat itself. So the company si planning to launch its first foldable smartphone by the end of this year. It will be interesting to see which smartphone maker brings the first foldable smartphone to the table.

Code-named 'Winner,' the smartphone is said to see the light of day at Samsung's annual developer's conference in November, reports The Korea Herald. The San Francisco event is slated for November 7 and is said to run for 48 hours straight.

The company is also expected to showcase the Galaxy Home in detail at the event. The new reports fall in line with company's mobile unit CEO DJ Koh tease a few days back. He said that the company would be unveiling its disruptive device by the end of the year, rubbishing rumors of an early 2019 launch.