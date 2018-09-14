Samsung to unveil a new Galaxy smartphone with four camera setup on October 11

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy smartphone on October 11. The new smartphone is said to feature a four-camera setup. There are reports that suggest the four cameras don't mean two cameras on front and two on the back, but there could be a four camera setup on the rear panel.

There isn't a lot of information about the device available, and the October launch cycle also seems awkward. But, what's certain is that the new smartphone won't be the new Galaxy 'F' series, nor will it be the Galaxy S10.

Samsung took to Twitter posting a teaser image that reads '4X fun' and confirms the event date. The company will also be livestreaming the event through its official website. Previously, known leaker Ice Universe said that Samsung would soon launch a smartphone with four cameras, and now it has sent out media invites for the same. What Samsung actually has in store remains to be seen until October 11.

Besides, Samsung has also been long rumored to be working on a foldable smartphone. But, new rumors and half-baked reports are pointing towards a potential launch date. Code-named 'Winner,' the smartphone is said to see the light of day at Samsung's annual developer's conference in November, reports The Korea Herald.

The San Francisco event is slated for November 7 and is said to run for 48 hours straight. The company is also expected to showcase the Galaxy Home in detail at the event. The new reports fall in line with company's mobile unit CEO DJ Koh tease a few days back. He said that the company would be unveiling its disruptive device by the end of the year, rubbishing rumors of an early 2019 launch.

However, you shouldn't expect the sales to kick-off anytime before 2019. Despite being a developer-oriented gathering, the developer's conference has witnessed a lot of consumer-facing products from Samsung. Last year, the company released Bixby 2.0, 360 Round camera, a plethora of VR apps, and SmartThings.

The company has also announced the opening of the world's largest mobile experience center in Bengaluru, India's tech capital. The iconic Opera House on Brigade Road, which will be home to the company's largest mobile experience center, has been renovated and restored.

The venture aims to offer people unique experiences. These experiences revolve around transformative technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). One will be able to enjoy VR experiences such as the 4D Sway Chair or the Whiplash Pulsar 4D chair that makes 360 degrees three-dimensional movements.