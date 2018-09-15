Samsung's quadruple-camera phone will also have in-screen fingerprint scanner

Samsung is said to launch its first smartphone with a quadruple-camera setup on October 11. But, if the new reports are to believed, it will also be company's first device to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. An industry insider claimed that the company has tested prototypes that have this functionality.

The smartphone is expected to be launched in the mid-range segment, though it's still unclear whether it will launch as a part of the Galaxy A brand. The company has also been speculated to have at least one model with gradient color finish. But the availability of the phone is still under wraps.

Earlier, it was reported that Samsung confirmed the launch of a new smartphone, teasing its four camera setup. There isn't a lot of information about the device available, and the October launch cycle also seems awkward. But, what's certain is that the new smartphone won't be the new Galaxy 'F' series, nor will it be the Galaxy S10.

Samsung took to Twitter posting a teaser image that reads '4X fun' and confirms the event date. The company will also be livestreaming the event through its official website. Previously, known leaker Ice Universe said that Samsung would soon launch a smartphone with four cameras, and now it has sent out media invites for the same. What Samsung actually has in store remains to be seen until October 11.

Even if the company brings its quadruple-camera device with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, consumers shouldn't expect it to take on the high-end devices. Instead, Samsung might use the new camera setup as the unique selling point for the device.

The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, is said to come equipped with ultrasonic scanners which are much faster and accurate when compared to the current fingerprint scanners. The upcoming handset is expected to hit the shelves by early November, though the pre-order dates are still in question.

Besides, Samsung has also been long rumored to be working on a foldable smartphone. But, new rumors and half-baked reports are pointing towards a potential launch date. Code-named 'Winner,' the smartphone is said to see the light of day at Samsung's annual developer's conference in November, reports The Korea Herald.