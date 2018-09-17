Samsung Galaxy S10 to have 'significant' changes, claims CEO

Samsung's mobile division CEO, DJ Koh has promised that company's next flagship - the Galaxy S10 will come with "very significant" changes. Koh made this statement while speaking to the Chinese media, earlier this week.

The industry veteran said he was referring to the overall design, but didn't elaborate on the matter. However, he did confirm that the S series will have at least one new color variant this time around. Previous reports suggest that a new green color variant could be in works. Samsung hasn't commercialized a green smartphone since early 2015 and the Galaxy S6 Edge which was released in Emerald Green.

At least four other colors including black, white, pink, and silver are also being considered for the new Galaxy S10 lineup. If the rumors are to be believed, we might also get a gradient finish akin to the Twilight version of Huawei's P20 product lineup. Samsung is also said to trim down the bezels of the Galaxy S10, but no other design alterations have come into light.

The company is also expected to unveil three variants of the phone, with the most prominent one reportedly being equipped with a triple-camera setup, a dual-lens in the front, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The device could be launched in the first quarter of 2019, possibly at MWC.

Earlier rumors claim that the flagship will feature asymmetrical bezels. However, it will offer higher screen-to-body ratio than their predecessors. The top bezel is said to be bigger than the chin of the device, though the latter may be twice as slim as the bezel seen on the latest Galaxy Note 9. The asymmetrical front panel is a result of component placement probably, though it's unclear which component is responsible for it.

The Galaxy S10 could also be the first Samsung flagship to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It could possibly feature a depth-sensing 3D camera setup. Implementing this system will allow Samsung to deliver more accurate facial recognition and improve the polarizing AR Emoji functionality of its current high-end product family.

The company is also rumored to have devised a notch-free 3D camera, thanks to Mantis Vision, an Israeli startup. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S10 in the first quarter next year. The Galaxy S10 family should debut as Samsung's first mobile line powered by 7nm chips which will offer snappy performance and consume less power.