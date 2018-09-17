ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus, Galaxy J6 Plus India launch date set for September 24

Next week, we can expect two new Samsung phones to go official.

    Of late, we have come across reports suggesting that Samsung is working on a couple of new Galaxy J series smartphones in India. Later, there were speculations that these could be the Galaxy J4 Plus and Galaxy J6 Plus but the launch date wasn't known. Now, it looks like these devices have got a launch date.

    Going by a recent MySmartPrice, the upcoming Galaxy J series smartphones are likely to be launched in India on September 24. The report adds that these new smartphones will feature an Infinity Display panel with a tall aspect ratio and thin bezels as seen on the Galaxy J8 that went official earlier this year. In addition to this, the report notes a few specifications and features as well.

    Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

    The report goes on stating that these upcoming Samsung smartphones will arrive with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. So, there will not be a rear-mounted sensor as seen on the previous models. There are speculations that the fingerprint sensor could be embedded into the power button that is housed at the right. The company has also created a dedicated landing page teasing some of these aspects.

    Dual rear cameras expected

    To stay competitive against Xiaomi, Samsung might include better cameras in these devices. The report hints that the Galaxy J6 Plus might arrive with a 13MP + 5MP dual camera module at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the Galaxy J4 Plus is expected to feature a single 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera as it is a downgraded model.

    Both these smartphones are expected to support the new AR Emoji feature that was introduced by Samsung earlier this year and seen on the Galaxy S9 duo. With this feature on mid-range smartphones, the company can against brands such as Vivo and Oppo that bet big on the camera capabilities.

    Rumored specifications

    The report further reveals that the Galaxy J6 Plus might be launched with 4GB RAM while the J4 Pls might arrive with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The latter was spotted online in the country recently suggesting that its launch is not going to be a long wait. Both the smartphones are expected to arrive in vibrant colors including red.

