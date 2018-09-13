Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update introduces Super Slow-Motion and AR emoji features

Samsung had launched the Galaxy Note 8 back in October last year. The Galaxy Note 8 was the first smartphone from Samsung to feature the dual-lens rear camera setup and an improved S Pen. The flagship device from Samsung was launched to fill the void of Note 7. Now, the Galaxy Note 8 is receiving a new update which brings along some new interesting features for the device.

According to a report from the XDA Developers, Samsung has started rolling out a new update for the Galaxy Note 8 devices. This new update brings along two new features for the Note 8 including Super Slow-Motion video recording and AR Emoji features.

It is a well-known fact that the Slow Motion video recording feature is a trending feature and can be found on most of the flagship devices. With the new update, Samsung has raised the standards of the super slow motion recording feature.

While the slow-motion feature in the Samsung Galaxy S9 is capable of capturing 0.2s of 960fps video at 720p in automatic mode, or 0.4s of 480fps video at 720p in the manual mode, the Galaxy Note 9 can record 0.4s of 960fps video at 720p. On the other hand, with the new update the Galaxy Note 8 will allow users to capture 720p video with the same slow-motion speed as the Galaxy S9, claims a Reddit user. However, there is no statistics released by Samsung as to what framerate or resolution will be offered by Galaxy Note 8's Slow Motion video recording feature.

The second feature which the new update for Galaxy Note 8 brings is the AR Emojis feature. The AR Emojis feature is similar to that of Apple Animmoji. This feature allows a user to make an avatar of them from a selfie. Users can then also use the avatar to create image or videos.

As for the availability, the new update is currently being tested in the country and is expected to be available in India soon. We will keep you posted on the same so stay tuned with us for more updates.

To recall, the Galaxy Note 8 features a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED Infinity display which offers a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 and has an taller aspect ratio of 18:5:9. Under the hood, the Note 8 packs an octa-core Exynos 8895 chipset which is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.