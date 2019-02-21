Samsung Galaxy S10 series to be up for pre-order via Flipkart from February 22 News oi-Karan Sharma Samsung Galaxy S10 series all set to go on pre-orders from February 22 on Flipkart. Here's how you can book one.

Samsung launched its Galaxy S10 series yesterday at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, it has been confirmed by e-commerce giant Flipkart that the newly launched Galaxy S10 series will be up for pre-orders from tomorrow (22 February 2019). Flipkart will be the only website expect Samsung Online Shop to carry the sale of upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphones.

However, the e-store has not confirmed which phone is going to be the part of pre-orders list. Maybe, there is a possibility that Flipkart will list all of Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e for pre-orders. Flipkart has already listed all the phones on its website but the pricing of the phone is still a mystery for us.

According to the page listed on Flipkart, the company starts taking pre-orders of Galaxy S10 lineup. The microsite doesn't give much information about the exact availability of the smartphone. The page only reads, " Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Pre-order starts Tomorrow, 10 AM." It has been expected that the Samsung India will start selling the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e from March 18.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e prices

Currently, the Indian price of the phone is unclear, but we can estimate the price by converting the US pricing into INR. The Galaxy S10 comes with a starting price of $899.99 (approx Rs 63,900), Galaxy S10+ starts from $999.99 (approx Rs 71,000) and the Galaxy S10e comes with a pricing of $749.99 (approx Rs 53,300).

Meanwhile, the official website of Samsung doesn't mention anything about the pre-orders of the S10 series right now. The Samsung e-store is also expected to begin the pre-booking from February 22.

Last year, the company launched the Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB starting for Rs. 57,900 while the 256GB variant was priced at Rs. 65,900. Which means we can safely assume that the price of the Samsung Galaxy S10 will not be too high from the previous year's model.

The Galaxy S9+, the 64GB model was launched in India at Rs. 64,900. The 256GB model, on the other hand, will cost Rs. 72,900. The Galaxy S10+ is also expected to launch somewhere around the same price point, which means there are not many hikes in the costing of the previous year Galaxy S9 series phones and this year's S10 family.