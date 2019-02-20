ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy S10 series launch: How to watch the live stream

    Samsung all set to launch the new Galaxy S10 series today at its Unpack event. Here's how you can watch the live streaming of the event.

    By
    |

    Today all the anticipation and is going to end with the launch of Samsung's whole new Galaxy S10 series. The company is also said to introduce the most awaited foldable smartphone at its Unpack event in San Francisco. The Samsung Galaxy S10 is largely expected to bring three variants including the Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 series launch: How to watch the live stream

     

    Just like every year, this time also the company is going to live stream the entire launch event on its different platforms for fans who are unable to join the event. So here's how you can watch the live stream of the Samsung Unpack event.

    The event is all set to start at 11 am as per San Francisco timing and 12:30 am February 21, according to Indian standard timing. You can watch the live streamed on the Samsung official website. The Samsung India website is also taking pre-registrations for the phones to measure the market interest.

    Meanwhile, Samsung's US website has already started the reservations for the upcoming Galaxy smartphone. All the buyers who have done the pre-bookings will receive a cashback of up to $550 on the exchange of their old smartphones along with $50 credit for the purchase of accessories. It has been reported that the company will start shipping the Galaxy S10 models from March 8.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 series launch: How to watch the live stream

    Moreover, the Samsung fans in India will be able to get their hands on these smartphones. We say so as the company will be hosting a preview event in the country on February 21 for fans to experience the 'Next Galaxy' smartphones - Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e.

     

    Samsung Galaxy S10 preview events in India

    Here are the venues of the preview events for the interested Samsung fans.

    Samsung Experience Store - DLF Cyberhub, Cybercity, Gurugram Samsung Opera House - Brigade road, Bangalore
    Samsung Experience Store - Ambience Mall, Gurugram
    Samsung Experience Store - Select City Walk, Delhi
    Samsung Experience Store - Elante Mall, Chandigarh
    Samsung Experience Store - 21 Parkstreet, Kolkata
    Samsung Experience Store - CMH Road, Bangalore
    Samsung Experience Store - Phoenix Market Citymall, Chennai
    Samsung Experience Store - South Extension, Delhi Samsung Experience Store - The Pavilion Mall, Pune
    Samsung Experience Store - Golden Chambers, Link Road, Andheri West

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 10:09 [IST]
