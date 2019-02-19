Samsung Galaxy S10+ tipped to launch in Ceramic Black: Price and specs leak News oi-Karan Sharma Samsung Galaxy S10 range is all set to launch anytime soon and the latest leak suggests that the Galaxy S10+ will launch in Ceramic Black color option and more.

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 range is kept coming closer and the leaks and renders are not ready to stop anytime soon. The Samsung S10 range will this time witness three new smartphones including Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, and the Galaxy S10+. In the latest leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ has been rumored to arrive with Ceramic Black and Ceramic White color options. The smartphone is said to arrive with a 12GB RAM and 1TB onboard storage.

As far as price is concerned the Galaxy S10e is expected to launch with a starting price of Rs 60,500. The base mode Galaxy S10 is slated to launch for a price tag of Rs 72,700. Whereas the top-notch mode the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is expected to be priced similar to the iPhone XS Max.

Famous tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) posted the price of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10+ via a screenshot. It seems that the image is taken from an e-commerce portal. The image also shows the different variants of the Galaxy S10+. In the same image, it has been noticed that the Galaxy S10+ will come in Ceramic Black model with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The leaked image shows the pricing of the phone is CNY 10,000 which is approx Rs 1,05,000.

The screenshot shared by Blass has also shown a variant called the Public Edition. This could be the Samsung Galaxy S10+ special Edition which was expected to come with 5G support. Moreover, the prices which are shown on the Blass post is China's official currency. This means the final price of the device might be high in global markets because smartphones prices are usually lower in the Chinese market compared to the global market.

However, nothing is confirmed by the company so please take this information with the pinch of salt, and wait for Samsung's Unpacked event which is scheduled for February 20 in San Francisco.