ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy S10 "Beyond 1" to support reverse wireless charging

Galaxy S10 will be powered by the Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855 SoC

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Samsung Galaxy S10 is probably the first smartphone to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with native 5G support. The smartphone is also expected to come with an infinity-O notch with a camera cutout within the display to offer a bezel-less and notch-less smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy S10

     

    Thanks to @eveleaks, now we have the first un-official photograph of the Samsung Galaxy S10, which explains some of the design choices of the upcoming flagship "S" series Galaxy smartphone. According to the leak, the Galaxy S10 will come with an internal name "Beyond 1."

    Thin bezels all over the smartphone

    The Samsung Galaxy S10 has thin bezels on all four sides of the smartphone. However, the bottom chin is a bit wider than the top and side bezels. There is a punch hole camera on the top right corner of the smartphone, which houses the selfie camera.

    Expected specs

    The smartphone is most likely to come with a 2K OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. As mentioned before the Galaxy S10 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in some markets, and the Indian iteration of the Galaxy S10 will come with an Exynos 9820 SoC.

     

    The smartphone is expected to retain the 3.5 mm headphone jack with a USB type C port for charging and data syncing. We also expect to see fast wireless charging on the Galaxy S10 with reverse wireless charging similar to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

    As of now, there is no information about the remaining specifications of the smartphone. The company is most likely to announce the Samsung Galaxy S10 around CES 2019 with the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Plus. The Galaxy S10 is expected to debut in India by March 2019 with Exynos 9820 processor.

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 7:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue