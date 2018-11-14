Exynos 9820 with 8K video recording support announced: Everything you need to know

Manufacturing process

The Exynos 9820 is manufactured by Samsung using 8nm LPP (Low Power Plus) FinFET process, which offers up to 10% improved power management compared to the chipsets based on the 10nm manufacturing process (Exynos 9810 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845).

CPU

The Exynos 9820 comes with an Octa-core CPU architecture with tri-cluster design dedicate to offer better performance using 4th Gen custom CPU design.

The Exynos 9820 has two high-performance cores based on custom architecture to handle CPU intensive and high-performance tasks. The next two cores of based on ARM A-75 architecture to offer optimal performance. Lastly, a set of four cores based on ARM A-55 architecture will handle smaller tasks, offering improved battery life.

Compared to the Exynos 9810, the Exynos 9820 offers 15% improved CPU performance with 20% improvement with 40% less energy consumption.

GPU

The Exynos 9820 comes with ARM Mali-G76 MP12 with up to 40% improved graphics performance and 35% lesser power consumption compared to the Exynos 9810 SoC.

NPU

The Exynos 9820 packs in a dedicated NPU chip (Neural processing unit) to handle AI tasks. Now, the chipset can handle AI-related processing on the smartphone chipset itself to offer improved camera/photography experience with more realistic in device AR and VR experiences.

Modem

The latest flagship Mobile Processor from Samsung comes with a built-in LTE-Advanced Pro modem (Cat.20 8CA), which offers up to a maximum download speed of 2.0 Gbps (Cat.20 3CA) and 316 megabits-per-second (Mbps) uplink speed with 8x carrier aggregation.

With respect to a real-world scenario, a smartphone with the Exynos 9820 chipset can download an FHD movie with a file size of 3.7 GB in just 15 seconds. However, one has to have a high-speed internet connection to achieve these speeds.

Display and Memory

The Exynos 9820 can support a smartphone with a maximum resolution of 4K UHD (4096x2160). The chipset supports UFS 3.0 and UFS 2.1 storage type with LPDDR4x RAM support.

Camera and imaging

The processor can drive a single primary camera with a resolution of 22 MP or a dual camera setup with 16 MP + 16 MP resolution with support for 8K video recording capability at 30fps and 4K video recording at 150fps with 10-bit HEVC(H.265), H.264, VP9 video encoding.