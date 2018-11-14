Exynos 9820 with 8K video recording support announced: Everything you need to know

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Samsung has officially unveiled the Samsung Exynos 9820 Octa-core Mobile Solution, which will be the chipset that powers the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note10, and the Samsung Galaxy F. Here is the complete information on the world's mobile processor manufactured using 8nm manufacturing process.
Manufacturing process
The Exynos 9820 is manufactured by Samsung using 8nm LPP (Low Power Plus) FinFET process, which offers up to 10% improved power management compared to the chipsets based on the 10nm manufacturing process (Exynos 9810 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845).
CPU
The Exynos 9820 comes with an Octa-core CPU architecture with tri-cluster design dedicate to offer better performance using 4th Gen custom CPU design.
The Exynos 9820 has two high-performance cores based on custom architecture to handle CPU intensive and high-performance tasks. The next two cores of based on ARM A-75 architecture to offer optimal performance. Lastly, a set of four cores based on ARM A-55 architecture will handle smaller tasks, offering improved battery life.
Compared to the Exynos 9810, the Exynos 9820 offers 15% improved CPU performance with 20% improvement with 40% less energy consumption.
GPU
The Exynos 9820 comes with ARM Mali-G76 MP12 with up to 40% improved graphics performance and 35% lesser power consumption compared to the Exynos 9810 SoC.
NPU
The Exynos 9820 packs in a dedicated NPU chip (Neural processing unit) to handle AI tasks. Now, the chipset can handle AI-related processing on the smartphone chipset itself to offer improved camera/photography experience with more realistic in device AR and VR experiences.
Modem
The latest flagship Mobile Processor from Samsung comes with a built-in LTE-Advanced Pro modem (Cat.20 8CA), which offers up to a maximum download speed of 2.0 Gbps (Cat.20 3CA) and 316 megabits-per-second (Mbps) uplink speed with 8x carrier aggregation.
With respect to a real-world scenario, a smartphone with the Exynos 9820 chipset can download an FHD movie with a file size of 3.7 GB in just 15 seconds. However, one has to have a high-speed internet connection to achieve these speeds.
Display and Memory
The Exynos 9820 can support a smartphone with a maximum resolution of 4K UHD (4096x2160). The chipset supports UFS 3.0 and UFS 2.1 storage type with LPDDR4x RAM support.
Camera and imaging
The processor can drive a single primary camera with a resolution of 22 MP or a dual camera setup with 16 MP + 16 MP resolution with support for 8K video recording capability at 30fps and 4K video recording at 150fps with 10-bit HEVC(H.265), H.264, VP9 video encoding.