    Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Massive Leak: Complete Specs, iOS App And More Revealed

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy S20 series comprising the next-generation flagship models is all set to be unveiled in the coming days. While we await the launch of these new smartphones, speculations regarding the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Buds+ are making rounds on the internet hinting that these devices could also be announced next week.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Massive Leak
     

    While the Galaxy Unpacked event is slated to happen on February 11, the Galaxy Buds+ has been leaked online revealing the complete specifications of the truly wireless earbuds. Also, the leak confirms the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app for iOS. In the latest leak, the upcoming earbuds is compared to that of its predecessor launched last year.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Specifications Leak

    Going by the comparison leak by @evleaks that reveals the complete specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is said to arrive with a bigger 85mAh battery in each earbud and a 270mAh battery in the charging case. Together, these batteries are said to deliver up to 22 hours of playback time.

    Also, the next-generation earbuds will arrive with fast-charging support delivering up to 60 minutes of playback time in just three minutes of charging. It is said that there will be wireless charging support, Bluetooth 5.0 as well as multi-device connectivity.

    The Galaxy Buds+ will arrive with two-way dynamic speaker with both woofer and tweeter and have ambient aware and noise isolation features. It is said to be IPX2 certified for water resistance and have a touchpad to play/pause, stop, adjust volume, and trigger Spotify. Furthermore, the leak reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ could be priced at $149 (approx. Rs. 10,600) and arrive in Red, Blue, White, and Black colors.

     

    Samsung Galaxy Buds+ For iOS

    The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ has also been leaked through a new iOS app, which is likely to be designed to be paired with iPhones. Though this app is yet to be added to the App Store, the screenshots of the interface have been leaked by tipsters Max Winebach and Ishan Agarwal.

    This new iOS app reveals the battery levels of each earbud and the charging case. It lets users check for software updates too. The new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is said to be offered for free for those who pre-order the upcoming Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra.

    What We Think

    Given that the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will be a premium offering in the wireless earbuds category, we can expect it to be a rival to the Apple AirPods 2 launched with wireless charging support among others.

    Read More About: samsung news accessories
    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 12:41 [IST]
