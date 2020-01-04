Samsung Galaxy S20 Unpacked Event Slated For February 11 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite following all the hype. Now, it is gearing up for its Unpacked Event where it will be launching its next-generation flagship Galaxy 20 series. Early rumors have been indicating at the Galaxy S11 launch, but lately, the reports of Samsung rebranding the new flagship series have been doing rounds.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Unpacked Event Launch Dates

A promotional video that was shared on Samsung's press video channel revealed February 11 launch date. The video was first spotted by Max Weinbach from XDA Developers and a Twitter user going by the name @water8192.

Last year, Samsung first announced the Galaxy S10 series on February 20. So, the company bringing its successor around the same timeline makes sense. The leaked promotional video suggests that the launch event of the Galaxy S20 series could be live-streamed on Samsung's official website.

Besides, some reports online indicate Samsung might launch the Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earbuds as well. But, it can't be said for sure just yet. The upcoming Galaxy S20 series is likely to launch with three models, i.e, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Lite.

Samsung is said to equip all the handsets in the Galaxy S20 series with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. However, the flagship lineup will launch with an Exynos 990 chipset in some markets like India.

All the three Galaxy S20 models will be launched with Android 10 OS and ship with a new One UI 2.0 skin on top. The upcoming series is speculated to arrive in India a month later (March 2020).

Best Mobiles in India