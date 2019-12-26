Samsung Galaxy S11 Likely To Be Renamed As Galaxy S20: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy S11 series has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The company is expected to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup in February 2020. The internet has been giving us a sneak peek on the renders and specifications of the Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+, and the Galaxy S11 Lite. But, it seems that Samsung might introduce a different lineup altogether.

Samsung Galaxy S11 To Be Renamed Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy S11 series might be launched as the Galaxy S20 series altogether. This has been suggested by the popular leakster @IceUniverse. The tipster has indicated that the company might introduce its next flagship series with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Lite.

Also, the company is likely to adopt the same nomenclature with the upcoming Galaxy Note series. The next Note series is said to launch with the Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 20 Plus. Samsung is yet to comment on this, and it remains to be seen if the company launches the Galaxy S11 or the Galaxy S20 series.

Samsung Galaxy S11 Series Leaked Specifications And Features

The standard Samsung Galaxy S11 has been tipped to launch with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 1440 x 3040 pixels resolution and a center-aligned punch-hole.

At the rear, there could be an L-shaped camera packing up to four sensors.

The leaks have indicated at a 108MP primary sensor. The cameras on the Galaxy S11 series have also been tipped to offer an up to 100x hybrid zoom and 10x lossless technology.

The Galaxy S11 series is said to draw its power from an Exynos 9830 / Snapdragon 865 chipset depending on the market. A recent leak revealed a 5,000 mAh battery powering the Galaxy S11 Plus.

